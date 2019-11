BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Families in Brighton are grieving after a fatal crash on Edgewood Avenue.

A memorial has been set up at the scene of the crash. Two people were killed and a child is critically injured after a car jumped the curb and hit them as they walked on the sidewalk.

Those killed were a babysitter and a 9-year-old child. A 2-year-old is in critical condition.

The police said the driver is cooperating with investigators and has not been charged.