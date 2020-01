GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A 59-year-old man was struck and killed on Friday morning while attempting to cross Long Pond Road just north of Ridgeway Avenue.

The man, who was wearing dark clothing, was hit by two vehicles that were both heading south on Long Pond Road, around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Greece Police Department, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers involved stayed on scene and have been cooperative.

Long Pond Road will be closed for the next few hours.