Instacart offers delivery from Century Wine & Liquor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Century Liquor & Wines has partnered with Instacart to offer users curbside pickup or delivery for their liquors or wines — in as fast as one hour.

Customers can visit Instacart’s website — Wegmans’ grocery delivery service — or the app to browse their preferred drinks. Once selected, customers can select a delivery time or a pick up time and pay for their order all on the app.

If curbside pickup is selected, customers pull up into the designated lane in front of the store and an employee will load the items into their car.

“We’re pleased to offer this service as a time-saving convenience to our customers, especially as they begin planning for holiday entertaining,” Century Manager Bob Powell said in a statement.

Century delivery is available starting at just $3.99 or free for Instacart express members on orders of $35 or more. First time customers of Century and Instacart may use promo code 3FREECENTURYDELIVERY to receive three months of Instacart express membership at no charge.