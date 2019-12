GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Greece Police Department are asking for the public’s help.

14-year-old Brianna Brown, of Greece, has been missing since July 26.

Brown is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greece Police Department at 585-865-9200 or the center at 1-800-843-5678.