Former Boy Scout president accused of sexual abuse outside of Scouts

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former President of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts faces two felony counts for alleged sexual contact with two juveniles, and prosecutors said the abuse began when the victims were 11 and 13 years old, respectively.

Michael Meyers, 57, is charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and first-degree sexual abuse. He also faces five misdemeanors, which include endangering the welfare of a child and second- and third-degree sexual abuse.

Meyers appeared in Hamburg Town Court Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges relating the sexual abuse of an 11 year old boy and a 13 year old boy, over the course of a few years and ending last summer.

“They did not occur at a Boy Scout camp. They did not occur on a Boy Scout outing of any nature at all, or any direct Nexus to any Boy Scout activities,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

But Flynn confirms Meyers served as President of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts until 2013 and on the executive board in the years since then.

“If there are any other children out there or any other incidents, call me up and let me know, and Mr. Meyers will be investigated for those as well,” said Flynn. “I’m not saying that there are. I’m not saying that there’s any reason to believe that there are but I just anticipate that once the word gets out now on who he is and what occurred here, that there may in fact be some more phone calls made.”

We reached out to the Boy Scouts of America and received this statement:

The behavior described in these allegations is reprehensible and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate action to preclude him from future participation in our programs.

Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in our Scouting programs – it is our top priority. The BSA has a multi-layered process of safeguards informed by experts, including the following, all of which act as barriers to abuse: a leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interactions alone with children – either in person, online, or via text; a ban on the use of recording devices/cell phones near bathrooms and shower houses; a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff including criminal background checks, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse.

The BSA also offers a 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-726-8871) and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) to access counseling and help needed to report any suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior.

We steadfastly believe that one incident of abuse is one too many and we are continually improving all of our policies to prevent abuse. This is precisely why we fully support and advocate for the creation of a national registry overseen by a governmental entity, similar to the national sex offender registry, of those who are suspected of child abuse or inappropriate behavior with a child, thus allowing all youth-serving organizations to share and access such information. We call upon Congress and other youth- serving organizations to support this initiative.”

— BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA

The alleged abuse of one victim began in December 2015, prosecutors said, and the other in May 2016.

If convicted on all charges, Meyers faces up to 14 years in prison.