Float celebrating women suffrage won best theme in Rose Bowl Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The float made by volunteers from the Susan B. Anthony House won best theme float in the Rose Bowl Parade in California on Wednesday, New Year’s Day.

The float and volunteers then traveled to California to see Lady Liberty stand tall in the “Years of Hope, Years of Courage” float — celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment that gave women the right to vote.

The float was spearheaded by Nan Johnson — a former University of Rochester professor and founding director of the Susan B. Anthony Center at the university.