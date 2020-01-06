Fire crews investigate fire on Edward Street

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester fire crews are investigating a large fire on Edward Street.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews responded to a called of a house fire around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found a large two-story home with heavy fire coming from the first, second and attic stories of the home.

Due to the large volume of fire, a second alarm was called and the fire was fought with an exterior only attack. The attic and parts of the second floor collapsed.

According to RFD, the home was under rehabilitation and no one was reported to be living in the home at the time.

Firefighters said neighbors claim a man and woman were squatting at the property and are unaccounted for at this time. During a search of the structure, no one was found.

A woman and child from a neighboring house were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.