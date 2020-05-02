Latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health said there are 1,504 people in Monroe County who tested positive for the virus on Saturday. One hundred twenty-six people have died.

Ninety-eight people are in the hospital and 22 are in the intensive care unit.

The DPH said 710 patients have recovered from the virus.

These new individuals include:

– 1 Male under 10 years of age

– 1 Female under 19 years of age

– 3 Females in their 20s

– 2 Males in their 20s

– 5 Females in their 30s

– 1 Male in his 30s

– 1 Female in her 40s

– 1 Male in his 40s

– 1 Female in her 50s

– 2 Males in their 50s

– 4 Females in their 60s

– 7 Males in their 60s

– 12 Females in their 70s

– 2 Males in their 70s

– 1 Female in her 80s

– 3 Males in their 80s

– 3 Females in their 90s