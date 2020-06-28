Last surviving responder to Mohawk Airlines crash has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Airport Firefighters Association confirmed on Sunday that the last believed to be surviving responder to the Mohawk Airlines crash dating back to July 2, 1963, has died. He was 83 years old.

According to RAFA, Richard ‘Dick’ Ziegler was credited with saving at least a dozen lives.

“Dick was one of several airport mechanics that were cross-trained as a firefighter to

supplement the ‘crash crew’ before he transferred to Pure Waters, where he eventually

retired,” RAFA said.

RAFA also said that when the alarm sounded on that July day in 1963, Dick was among the first who

responded to the crash and immediately went to work.

According to a statement from the Spencerport Fire District, Dick was in the company of his wife and children when he passed away Saturday morning.

Ziegler was a Spencerport volunteer firefighter since 1962 and served in many roles throughout the years.

When Ziegler visited the Airport Fire Department in 2003 for a story on the 1963 crash, he described the heat from the fire and what he saw that afternoon 40 years prior. According to RAFA, after making entry to the aircraft he rescued 12 people from the wreck and grabbed hold of every person he saw and pulled them out the door to safety.

Ziegler’s heroic actions kept the loss of life to a minimum.

“We offer our condolences to the Ziegler family, and join them in mourning his loss,” RAFA said.