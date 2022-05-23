NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Payphones once dominated New York City street corners. Now, there’s only one public street payphone left in Manhattan — but not for long.

Officials with the city, LinkNYC and other partners will remove the last payphone on Monday. A ceremony was expected to be held near Seventh Avenue and 49th Street.

The removal of public street payphones began in 2015 after the city acknowledged that advances in technology made them virtually obsolete. New York City officials partnered with LinkNYC to phase in free Wi-Fi stands and charging stations as a replacement. LinkNYC kiosks also provide a social services directory, free phone calls within the U.S., neighborhood-specific advertising and transit and weather alerts.

You can still find some private payphones on public property in New York City as well as four full-length phone booths.

This summer, LinkNYC plans to expand in New York City with its rollout of Link5G and additional kiosks in the outer boroughs as well as in Manhattan above 96th Street and in communities that lack internet access.