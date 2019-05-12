Last lawsuit settled in death of Virginia boy who drowned in septic tank

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PULASKI, V.A. (WNCN/AP) - A wrongful death lawsuit filed in connection with the drowning of a 5-year-old Virginia boy in a septic tank has been settled with a $200,000 insurance payment to his parents and sister.

The Roanoke Times reports the order entered Wednesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court resolves the last legal case connected to the boy's March 2015 death.

Gary and Sharon Meadows owned the property where Noah Thomas died and were the remaining defendants in the wrongful death lawsuit. The order ending the case said that the couple admitted no liability for the boy's death.

Noah disappeared from his family's rented mobile home while his mother napped. He was found in a septic tank after a four-day search.

Noah's parents, Ashley White and Paul Thomas, were convicted of child abuse and neglect.

According to arrest warrants filed in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Paul Thomas "showed reckless disregard for human life," and the "incident led to Noah's death."

According to the medical examiner, Noah Thomas died from drowning and hypothermia.

Police testified that when they got to the home after Noah was reported missing, the lid was on the septic tank in which he was later found.

Sources say the septic tank is considered a "high rise" even though it is at ground level. This type of tank has a plastic lid that goes over the top.

Sources say the tank is 4 by 8 feet and 5.5 half feet deep. The septic tank holds about 1,000 gallons.