ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The clock is ticking. Today is the last opportunity to nominate a special woman who’s making a difference in your life or community.
News 8’s Remarkable Women contest honors special ladies in our community, with the local finalist receiving $1000 for the charity of her choice. She’ll then be flown to a nationwide event along with nominees from Nexstar TV stations across the nation.
Please take a few minutes to fill out this form before the day is done!.
Meet 2023's Remarkable Women
