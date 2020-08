We have been enjoying a superb afternoon as afternoon high temperatures get into the upper 70s. Just a few passing clouds as well as the most isolated of showers have popped up and subsequently fizzled out. We have a nice night on tap with a waning gibbous moon. Temperatures drop to around 60°. Expect a great finish to the weekend Sunday with highs climbing into the middle 80s. It will be noticeably warmer as we start to see the dew point creep up over the next 24 hours. That means humidity will start to become a factor by Sunday night. Another isolated downpour is possible, but most will stay try for a great day across the Finger Lakes and Western New York.

Warm air surges in Monday with a strong southwest breeze that will have temperatures starting around 70° and ending up in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indexes likely hanging into the 90s. There will be a chance we see one of those heat advisories as well. The warm and muggy air remains Monday night and Tuesday morning. A cold front will approach Tuesday that is going to bring the next real chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. While there may be some pre-frontal storms to pop up around lunchtime, the actual front will move through late in the evening and overnight. Depending on where these early showers line up, expect some to see another 90° day.