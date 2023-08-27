ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A disturbance involving 150 and 200 people caused the Cinemark Tinseltown to evacuate, and then close for the evening, according to police.

The Greece Police Department, Gates Police Department, New York State Troopers and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the movie theater Sunday afternoon.

Gates Police say with Sunday being National Cinema Day and a $4 ticket deal, the Tinseltown theater sold a lot of tickets, with a lot of sales being in the younger age range.

Officers say once the disturbance became more untenable, they, along with Cinemark staff, decided to evacuate the entire theater as a precaution.

Police say there were no injuries.

Businesses within the area, including Home Depot and Tops, did decide to close temporarily after being notified of the crowd. The status of the businesses and if they are currently open remains unknown at this time.

Cinemark Tinseltown will be closed until Monday. Tickets for showtimes that occur after the closure of theater for the day will be refunded.

