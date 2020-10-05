Teen shot near N. Clinton Avenue and Kohlman Street

UPDATE: A Rochester teen is recovering in the hospital after he was shot.

Rochester police responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Kohlman Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived they found a 16-year-old Rochester resident with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

The teen was taken to URMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The area was shut down as the investigation continued but, no suspects are in custody.

Rochester, N.Y.(WROC)- A large police presence is gathered on North Clinton Avenue near Kohlman Street in Rochester.

Police have the area taped off and are conducting an investigation. A K-9 Unit is also on scene.

This is a developing story .