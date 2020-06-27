Landlord finds tenant dead inside VA home

RESTON, V.A. (WDVM) — A woman was found dead in the basement of her home Monday night in Reston, Virginia. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The Fairfax County Police Department identified the victim as 29-year-old Maryam Ali Mohammed Al Jaberi.

Police said the landlord found her at the home on Great Owl Circle at around 6:30 p.m.

According to responding officers, she looked like she had trauma to her upper body. The autopsy confirmed that she was killed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and online.