Landlord accused of illegally evicting tenant

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT) – Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested a landlord this week for illegally evicting a tenant.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 65-year-old Daniel Rose who is the landlord for an apartment residence on Brotzmand Road in the town of Chenango.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 32 year-old female tenant, who had been living in her apartment for nine months, arrived home on Monday to find all her belongings had been taken out of the apartment and left outside on the porch and in garbage cans.

She says the locks on the apartment had also been changed. She also had paid her rent for nine months.

Upon contacting him, police say Rose refused to disclose who had entered the apartment and removed the property.

Rose also refused to let her stay and refused to cooperate in police investigation. He was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Chenango Court.

Police say this was not related to Governor Cuomo’s current ban on residential evictions.