Lake Ontario/ St. Lawrence River Alliance protesting Plan 2014

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) The Lake Ontario/ St. Lawrence River Alliance held a rally on Saturday discussing plans to take legal action against the International Joint Commission.

The alliance is made up of lake and river shore organizations from here and Canada.

The alliance wants the IJC to compensate the residents and businesses along the shorelines in Canada and the United States for the damage done during flooding this year.

The alliance also wants the Plan 2014 to be terminated.

The IJC is immune from legal action but the alliance said they need to be held responsible.