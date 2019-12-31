Lake Ontario outflows set to increase

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Starting Tuesday, outflows from Lake Ontario will be increased to the maximum level.

The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced the change Monday saying the lack of ice in the St. Lawrence River makes the move possible.

The increase is intended to lower the lake level in preparation for spring rain, but there is a long way to go.

The lake level is currently abnormally high and a good amount of water continues to pour in from other swollen Great Lakes.

The follows recent flooding along the southern shore of Lake Ontario.