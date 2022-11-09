LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WTEN) — The tourism world of the Lake George region is more than just hotels and motels. Cabin stays are also huge for the lakeside community. According to a recent list of places to rent a cabin next summer by a national-scale rental company, the village is doing pretty good as a spot to stay and relax.

The Lake George region was recently featured in a list of the best places to buy a cabin in 2023 by Evolve, a nationwide vacation rental company that supplies to Airbnb and Vrbo. Lake George is listed at #6 on a list of 12 communities across the country.

In the listing, Evolve praised Lake George for its year-round and proximity to New York City, appealing to those who need to get away from busy city life. Some stats shared include:

Median cabin rental revenue: $29,897

Median listing price: $351,712

Example cap rate: 6.0%

The list also gives mentions to other parts of the surrounding Lake George and lower Adirondack areas, including Lake Luzerne and Warrensburg. Those regions were praised for especially reasonable pricing when compared to some parts of New York’s Hudson Valley region. While often more expensive than list price, the website says that lakefront cabins can earn a large amount of additional income for those who want to purchase property and rent it out, especially when featuring boat docks and similar amenities.

The list features 12 communities across the U.S. Ranked at #1 is Gatlinburg, Tennessee, adjacent to the Great Smoky Mountains. One North Country neighbor also makes the list: Dover, Vermont, slides in at #10, citing the attraction of nearby Mt. Snow for skiing in the winter, as well as summertime mountain biking, golf and hiking.