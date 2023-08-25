ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — I pass by East Bloomfield a lot in my travels on my way to Naples, and all the nature down that way of Ontario County, which means I pass by The Bills House a lot.

Owner and Bills superfan Michael Mansfield has added yet another element to his Buffalo Bills shrine.

Mansfield had a tree that had to be taken down. He left the trunk and had a Buffalo carved out of it this week. Critters 3D Custom Chainsaw Art out of Fairport did the honors.

This house is unlike any I’ve seen in my travels. Mansfield has everything relating to his beloved Bills. From lawnmower, snowmobile, motorcycle, a pickup Truck with an enormous Bills logo on each side. Weathervane, mailbox, his entire home is red, white and blue.

And now, he has this buffalo on the side of the house that faces a big New York Jets fan.