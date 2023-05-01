ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a 5:25 a.m. departure time, John Kucko set out to find as many cascades as he could.

Stopping at Seneca Lake in Watkins Glen, Aunt Sarah’s Falls along Route 14, SheQuaGa Falls, as well as Havana Glen, Kucko says he was amazed at the beautiful blue skies and morning suns after an evening of heavy rain.