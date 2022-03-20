IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Ret. Major General Norbert Rappl has died at age 91. He graduated from Aquinas Institute in 1948 and from St. Bonaventure University in 1952 where he was commissioned in the U.S. Army.

His obituary says Rappl was “A veteran of the Korean War, he joined the US Army Reserve upon being released from active duty in 1954, graduated from the Army War College in 1976 and rose to the rank of Major General, commanding the 98th Division, the pinnacle of a 35-year military career.”

Full Military Honors and Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

It is with great sadness that we share with the Irondequoit community the passing of Major General Norbert Rappl (RET), who gave 50 years of service to the United States Army and Army Reserve. Our thoughts go out to the Rappl family during this time. https://t.co/KswYyR7MFh — Town of Irondequoit (@irondequoit_ny) March 20, 2022

Rappl is survived by his loving friend and wife of 69 years, Bernice, children, Carolyn (Edmund) Maier, Laurie (Allan Christensen), Lois (James) Morales, Gail and Gary, grandchildren, Dustin, Kyle and Karl Morales, and sister Katherine, RSM.

Predeceased by parents, George and Mary Rappl and sister, Marion, RSM.