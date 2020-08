Expect another muggy evening as overnight lows hold in the middle 60s for uncomfortable sleeping weather. Monday is humid with a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few passing storms. It is an in-between day as we watch a developing upper-level jet over the Great Lakes at the same time tropical cyclone Isaias is making landfall in the Carolina's. For this reason the coverage of storms will be isolated at best, but they cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday is starting to shape up as one of the wettest days of the week as Isaias will be moving through the Mid-Atlantic and combining with a surface low that developed off the upper-level jet mentioned above. Showers, storms, and a risk of some flooding will all be in place Tuesday. It is important to note, Isaias is almost exclusively going to be a downstate vs. upstate affair. The heaviest rain, gusty winds and risk for isolated tornadoes will be an issue for NYC, but Rochester won't see any direct impact. It would have rained here Tuesday even if Isaias wasn't a thing. All it does for us is add a little more tropical moisture to the air.