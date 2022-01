Thursday Noon Update: A few light snow showers and areas of fog will greet us out the door through this afternoon. Temperatures may even be warm enough to support some light rain/drizzle. A stalled frontal boundary will be over our heads and provide lingering moisture and cloud cover through much of the day. Outside of wet roads and reduced visibility at times the roads and evening drive should be manageable. A weak area of low pressure and attendant cold front will work into the area later Thursday night, initially bringing a rain/snow mix before colder air turns things over to all snow.

We'll warm a few degrees above freezing today, but that arctic front will effectively end the warmth from here. Today will be the last time we see the 30s for a while as temperatures will be dropping quickly through the teens into the night behind a cold front. There will likely still be some minor accumulations of lake effect snow to be seen this northerly flow, but the cold will be the main headline.