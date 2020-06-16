Breaking News
Positive COVID-19 case stemming from Dragonfly Tavern on Park Avenue
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway: local sheriff investigates

News

by: Lane Ball

Posted: / Updated:

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – In Boyd County, an unwelcome document was found on a mixed-race family’s driveway on June 11. Once they found that it was inspired by the Ku Klux Klan, they immediately contacted the local police.

Already, Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and deputies with the department have been checking neighbors security systems, but currently have no suspects so far.

The couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, says that only one of their neighbors received the same newspaper. The document was a copy of “The Crusader,” a publication published by the “Knights Party” inspired by the David Duke faction of the KKK.

The newspaper left on one mixed-race family’s driveway on June 11, 2020. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

The couple also says that their neighbor frequently hangs out with other black mixed-race individuals in the community.

After sending out a report, the family and Sheriff Woods agree the two houses on the same street are not a coincidence.

This was very unusual for this area. I don’t ever remember anything coming to my… that was brought to my attention that even meets this standard.

Sheriff Bobby Woods

Sheriff Woods has not only received these two reports, but also two others that seem to also be linked to racism. The cases are being dealt with as hate crimes at this time.

Even with the support from police, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are being forced to explain the difficult situation to those who are too young to understand.

Our youngest girl, very innocent, “Mommy, why would people do this? God made us our very special colors.” very confused as to why somebody would think this way.

Anonymous

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss