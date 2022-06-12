CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Officer with the Department of Environmental Conservation was in the right place at the right time and was able to help save a kitten who had gotten stuck in a piece of litter.

According to DEC, ECO Dougherty noticed an object in the middle of the road in the town of Ellery after responding to a call at the end of a late-night shift. Upon closer inspection, ECO Dougherty realized the object was a small animal with its head stuck inside a plastic lid of a fast-food drinking cup.

After carefully approaching the cup, he discovered that it was a kitten. The DEC stated that the kitten was not able to lift its head off the ground or pull its head out of the lid.

ECO Dougherty moved the kitten and cup out of harm’s and away from oncoming traffic, before removing the cup, and cutting the lid so it could be taken off the animal’s head. DEC warned that the situation could have been deadly for the kitten and reminded residents to properly dispose of their garbage.

The kitten has since been adopted, according to the department.