KISS adds CMAC, Buffalo stops on band’s ‘final tour ever’

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — KISS is set to stop in Canandaigua and Buffalo during part of the band’s END OF THE ROAD TOUR.

KISS will be perform at KeyBank Center on Feb. 5, 2020 and then return to the area, performing at The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, CMAC, on Aug. 31, 2020.

“This is the final tour ever,” the press release reads. The official poster in the national press kit shows all four original members – Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss – but the press releases did not mention any individual members by name.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m., with KISS Army members getting a chance to purchase tickets one day earlier.

The tour began in January of this year and runs through at least July 2021.