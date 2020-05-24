Kim Jong Un appears in public for first time since May 1

In this undated photo provided on Sunday, May 24, 2020, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(CBS) – North Korean state-run media KCNA reported Sunday that Kim Jong Un attended a meeting of military leaders. Kim presided over the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Military Commission, discussing “new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country.”

It’s his first public appearance since May 1, when state-run media reported he attended at a factory opening after rumors flew that he was gravely ill. He had not appeared in public in 20 days before the May 1 factory opening.

It’s unclear why Kim has been out of the public eye for so long. Rumors surfaced about Kim’s health when he was absent from events on April 15 honoring the 108th birthday of his grandfather and the country’s founder Kim Il Sung.

According to KCNA, the meeting determined “crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces of the Korean People’s Army.” KCNA also reported Kim signed seven pieces of legislation on the military measures discussed at the meeting.

The agency also issued photos of Kim sitting behind a large desk in front of men in military uniforms.