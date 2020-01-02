Keys to keeping your New Year’s resolutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following some simple steps will make it much easier to keep your New Year’s resolutions in 2020.

The Department Chair at Highland Family Medicine Dr. Colleen Fogarty discussed those steps Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Oftentimes people are setting goals that may be very big – you know, I’m going to lose 25 pounds, I’m going to eat seven vegetables a day and it’s not so easy to achieve things if their targets are too far off,” Dr. Fogarty said. “We really suggest keeping the overall goal in mind and then deciding what are the actions I can take today or this week that will get me closer to my big goal.”

Dr. Fogarty said put pen to paper and define your resolutions or goals. “There is some evidence that if we write our ideas and our goals down, we give ourselves some more accountability. Maybe post it up on the refrigerator, maybe put it in an envelope for next week to look at how we’ve done. So there are some good strategies there.”

Set specific goals. “Smart goals are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and timely,” said Dr. Fogarty. “What you want to do is think about what can I actually do today or in the next couple of days. And one way to think about it is – if I put down a goal that says I’m going to eat five vegetables a day and I don’t eat any now, how realistic is that for me? Would a better goal be I’m going to stop into the grocery store and get one bag of frozen broccoli because I know I can eat broccoli and try it once? Is that more achievable?”

Dr. Fogarty added, think about a confidence gauge. “When we think about change, we think about trying to build our own confidence in our own skills, in making changes. And so if you think about a confidence scale of zero to 10, how likely am I going to be able to achieve this goal that I wrote down here? If it’s seven or more, that’s a pretty good bet that you’re going to be successful. If it’s less than that, then look at the goal and think deeper. As I said, I was going to try for two a day. Maybe I should try for one vegetable tomorrow.”

Seek a partner to help with your resolutions. Dr. Fogarty recommended a trusted friend, someone who you know is going to be supportive, not judgmental, not nagging and maybe some mutual accountability. So if your friend or person that you’re with has a similar goal, you can do that together.

For health-related goals, she recommended consulting with your health care team to help guide your journey.