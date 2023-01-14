ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The KeyBank Foundation has donated $25,000 to The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

KeyBank is proud to celebrate the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr who strongly influenced and shaped our nation.

“Recognitions such as MLK Day help Key underscore its promise in Key’s promise to recognize, understand and celebrate the wide variety of cultural differences, personal attributes and backgrounds within the community,” those at KeyBank said.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over a quarter century. It was established by Coretta Scott King in 1968. The King Center is dedicated to educating the world on the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., inspiring new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today.

Chris Gorman is the CEO and Chairman of the center. You can read his full statement here.