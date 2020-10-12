Keuka College to switch to remote learning for 2 weeks

This evening sure does have that fall bite to it as we have temperatures in the low 50s with a few upper 40s to come overnight. Partly cloudy skies will scrape the region as remnants of post-tropical system Delta make their way across parts of the Southern Tier and Pennsylvania. While the bulk of this moisture should remain well to our south, an isolated drop or two can't be ruled out in the Finger Lakes through Monday morning.

Starting off the new week there will be a few spotty showers around mainly towards the evening on Monday, but most of us will be dealing with mostly cloudy skies and some decent breezes as wind gusts could make it close to 30 mph at times. This will all be ahead of a stronger cold front to make its way through the region overnight on Monday and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain from this front will arrive for the Tuesday morning commute while the rest of the day features more sun and drier skies. Highs should make it into the mid 60s.