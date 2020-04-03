1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Kentucky is putting ankle monitors on coronavirus patients who ignore self-isolation order

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KRON/NEXSTAR) – Kentucky courts have ordered several coronavirus patients to wear GPS ankle monitors after they refused to stay at home.

Judges have ordered people who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus to self-isolate, and those who ignore the mandate may be placed on house arrest, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

As of Thursday evening, the fourth and most recent person ordered to wear a GPS monitor is a man who hadn’t tested positive for coronavirus, but lives with a confirmed case and refused to sign a quarantine order, according to the Courier-Journal. The man’s sister allegedly told health officials he “leaves the home often.”

Another patient in Jefferson County who tested positive for coronavirus was placed on house arrest after going shopping March 21, court documents revealed.

Under state law, officials with Louisville’s public health department have the power to issue an “order of isolation,” which is then presented to a judge for approval.

WCNC reported that corrections officers have been asked to distribute the GPS monitoring equipment to those who do not follow the order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss