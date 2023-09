ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Kendall School District is dismissing students early Monday due to a power outage.

Grades 7-12 were sent home at 10:30 a.m. Students in K-6 will be sent home at 11:30 a.m.

Athletics will go on as scheduled Monday afternoon, according to the district.

Neither National Grid nor Rochester Gas and Electric are reporting any significant outages in the region.