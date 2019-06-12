Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker deported by ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have deported 38-year-old John Ford back to his native Canada after arresting him earlier this year. To many, John Ford’s name might not ring a bell — but the name is eerily familiar to supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Ford was Jenner’s alleged stalker. He had been arrested twice before by Los Angeles police officers and convicted of trespassing at Jenner’s California home, ICE said in a statement.

Ford was recently discovered in the TV personality’s swimming pool. Both of his arrests resulted in misdemeanor convictions, which resulted in jail time. Jenner filed protection orders against Ford, ICE said. He violated those orders when trespassing on her property.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents located Ford in Albuquerque in March after receiving a tip about him. Ford was arrested in the parking lot of a hotel by HSI agents and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers.

The Kardashian-Jenner family expressed their gratitude in a statement: “We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”

Ford is a Canadian who was in the U.S. on an expired visitor’s visa. He entered the country in March 2018 through Sweetwater, Montana, which is on the border with Canada. His non-immigrant B-2 visa allowed him to remain in the country for six months only. Now, more than a year later, he is being deported.

Ford remained in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas since his March arrest. On Monday, he was escorted by ERO officers from El Paso to Houston International Airport, where he boarded a commercial flight to Ontario, Canada.

“Removing potentially dangerous aliens who are unlawfully present in our country is of the highest priority for ICE, especially those who threaten the safety of Americans,” Corey A. Price, field office director for ICE ERO El Paso, said. “The swift action of our officers helped protect the Kardashian-Jenner family and future potential victims of John Ford. Our officers work tirelessly to remove criminal aliens from our communities, making them safer and our nation more secure.”

This is not the first time Jenner has dealt with a trespasser. In an episode of her family’s reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Jenner expressed her fear and anxiety after coming in contact with a stranger lurking outside of her home. In 2016, a jury acquitted Shavaughn McKenzie of stalking her and convicted him of trespassing at her house in the Hollywood Hills.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has had their fair share of dangerous security breaches as well. In October 2016, Jenner’s older half-sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who broke into her luxury hotel room in Paris.

In a 2017 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the youngest of the sisters, Kylie Jenner, had a robbery scare of her own.