Prude Death Investigation

Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday night that she has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest major political figure to say they have COVID-19 after attending a Rose Garden event last Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court pick.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss