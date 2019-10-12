Keith Williams indicted for stabbing RPD Officer Wright

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The man accused of stabbing a Rochester Police officer was indicted by a grand jury on Friday.

Police say 28-year-old Keith Williams, of Rochester, is already facing charged of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer for the attack of Officer Denny Wright.

A county official said the indictment is just for one felony charge.

Officer Wright is still being treated at Rochester General Hospital.

Unity Hospital in Rochester has joined in supporting Wright by lighting the building in blue at night.