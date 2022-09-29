(WROC) — Local power crews are now mobilizing in Florida to assist the millions without electricity due to Hurricane Ian.

Meanwhile, for some Rochester natives now living in Florida, the significance of the storm wasn’t as strong Wednesday​ as they had anticipated. Others, they’ve had to evacuate and said they aren’t sure what they might return home to and when.

“We took a picture as we were leaving, and I cried about halfway here because we don’t know if we have a house to go back to,” said Jennifer Bonanno.

Bonanno moved to Largo, Florida a little more than a year ago from Gates. For her and her daughters, this is their first experience of a serious hurricane.

“Trees are down. There’s flooding in surrounding neighborhoods. Roofs are off. We haven’t ventured out,” said Bonanno.

The family evacuated an hour east to Lakeland, Florida to stay with friends — now, fearful the home they settled into is no longer.

“We’re just keeping the faith that there will be something to go home to,” said Bonanno.

Michelle Mancuso is from Rochester but has called Tampa home for the last seven years. Fortunately, she said, Ian didn’t hit as hard there.

“The last 24 hours have been extremely stressful. There’s a sense of deep gratitude and thankfulness, but there’s also a terrible sense of grief and sadness for what you know so many other people are going through right now,” said Mancuso.

O’Connell Electric has sent approximately 300 crews south to assist with power outages as needed. Currently, most of them are staged in Daytona Beach.

“These workers are used to leaving home, leaving all their loved ones behind and going in response,” said David Emmi, vice president for the power group at O’Connell Electric, “At about three million customers in Florida, I think they’re going to have a lot of work ahead of them.”

O’Connell Electric anticipates that crews will stay in Florida for about a month or longer to help with relief efforts.