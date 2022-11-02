ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been over a year since U.S. forces pulled troops out of Afghanistan, leaving behind many civilians who assisted the U.S. in carrying out their missions.

Local organization Keeping Our Promise is fighting to get those families out of the country to start a new life in Rochester.

On Tuesday night, one of those efforts came to a conclusion with a family from Afghanistan arriving in Rochester — nine years after initially applying for a visa.

Zar Mohammad was an interpreter for U.S. forces in Afghanistan. He finally made his way to the United States after his visa was destroyed.

“I can’t express the feeling I have right now,” he said. “Just very excited to be here in our new home with my new family.”