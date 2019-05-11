Katy Perry reveals new footwear line with hamburger shoes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CBS) - Katy Perry made a delicious debut when she changed from her chandelier Met Gala outfit into a literal hamburger. Complete with hamburger shoes.

Now, you can get a pair just like hers! Would you like fries with that?

Katy Perry Collections announced the new footwear on Instagram with "The Munchie," a bedazzled sneaker decorated to look like a hamburger.

Other shoes in the collection include iridescent pumps, jelly sandals, and colorful block heels.

Some styles are already out of stock! Visit the website to secure your pair.

View this post on Instagram Camp Snacks. 🍔💎 #MetGala2019 #MetGala A post shared by Katy Perry Collections (@katyperrycollections) on May 6, 2019 at 5:17pm PDT