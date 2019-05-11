News

Katy Perry reveals new footwear line with hamburger shoes

Posted: May 11, 2019 05:24 PM EDT

Updated: May 11, 2019 05:24 PM EDT

(CBS) - Katy Perry made a delicious debut when she changed from her chandelier Met Gala outfit into a literal hamburger. Complete with hamburger shoes. 

Now, you can get a pair just like hers! Would you like fries with that?

Katy Perry Collections announced the new footwear on Instagram with "The Munchie," a bedazzled sneaker decorated to look like a hamburger. 

Other shoes in the collection include iridescent pumps, jelly sandals, and colorful block heels.

Some styles are already out of stock! Visit the website to secure your pair. 

