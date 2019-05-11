Katy Perry reveals new footwear line with hamburger shoes
(CBS) - Katy Perry made a delicious debut when she changed from her chandelier Met Gala outfit into a literal hamburger. Complete with hamburger shoes.
Now, you can get a pair just like hers! Would you like fries with that?
Katy Perry Collections announced the new footwear on Instagram with "The Munchie," a bedazzled sneaker decorated to look like a hamburger.
Other shoes in the collection include iridescent pumps, jelly sandals, and colorful block heels.
Some styles are already out of stock! Visit the website to secure your pair.
