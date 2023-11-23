ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local musician who was severely injured in a car crash gave her latest update on her condition.

In a video post earlier this week, Katy Eberts, known as the keyboardist of the Seven Wonders, shared a video of her taking her first steps since the accident. With the hands on her walker and assistance on her side, she said she walked 20 feet on Monday.

Along with the video, Eberts shared a message, partly saying: “Focus on the end goal, push harder when you think you’re reaching your breaking point, get mad when it all seems unfair, and let that fuel your fire.”

Eberts was seriously injured in a car crash with other members of the Seven Wonders back in July, with troopers saying the vehicle went off-road, entered the center median, hit a tree, and overturned.

Weeks after the crash, she was discharged from the hospital and revealed that she was paralyzed from the breastbone down. She later showed movement in her foot via a Facebook video.

Throughout this journey, Eberts remained optimistic — and even took the stage at a benefit concert for her in September.