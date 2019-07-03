Kate Lee and Forrest O’Connor Band in Rochester

Webster native Kate Lee and her husband Forrest O’Connor will share their music and talent with a special performance in Rochester on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30 in Kilbourn Hall at Eastman Theatre.

The Kate Lee & Forrest O’Connor Band will also feature Mallory Eagle, who joined the two for a preview of the upcoming performance Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

The Eastman School of Music is presenting the concert, which will also feature Rochester native Chris Wilson.

Kate Lee and Forrest O’Connor earned critical acclaim as part of the O’Connor Band, a group which they co-founded with O’Connor’s father Mark. In 2017, the group’s debut album “Coming Home” won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.

For tickets to see the Kate Lee & Forrest O’Connor Band on July 10, visit the Eastman Theatre Box Office, call (585) 274-3000, or go online at eastmantheatre.org.