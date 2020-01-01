Karaoke uber offers a safe way to get home from new years celebrations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police were out through Rochester enforcing safety as many in the community celebrated the new year.

The ROC Holiday Village was open for one last night to celebrate the new year.

Guests could enjoy, food, games, and igloos at the village, and organizers have a plan in place to keep people safe as they leave.

“We definitely want to make sure that its a safe environment for everybody. We haven’t had any problems throughout the duration of the festival and the city really takes care of that for us with their department so we’re in good shape,” said Kelli Marsh, a ROC Holiday Village co-founder.

According to data from post-dispatch, 71% more alcohol-related crashed take place between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 6 a.m. Jan. 1, than a typical weeknight.

As people are winding down their New Year’s celebration, they’re looking for a way to get home. One of the safer options is uber and right here in Rochester, the transformer karaoke uber offers a way to get home safely while also singing along to some great music.

Arisaia Ramos started the transformer karaoke uber over a year ago.

With lights, transformer decals, and music, she says it a way to make the ride more enjoyable.

“When I started uber picking up people and dropping off people so dull,” said Arisaia Ramos, a uber driver and Rochester resident.

“Why not do karaoke? So my car is called the transformer uber karaoke,” said Ramos.

Ramos thinks that her rides will give people a fun way to end their New Year’s celebration while also making it home safe.

“I want my passengers to feel safe. I want my passengers to be able to sing along totally. I mean singing is a priority,” said Ramos. “I want them to be safe and happy.”