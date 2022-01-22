Juvenile who hit caseworker Thursday, charged with robbery and assault

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriffs office have charged a juvenile in connection to a stolen vehicle and assault in the Town of Chili that occurred on Thursday.

According to authorities a foster care caseworker was placing a juvenile into foster care at Chili Commons Apartments. The juvenile assaulted the caseworker, forcibly stole the keys to the vehicle and fled.

While fleeing the juvenile struck the caseworkers leg. The caseworker was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, Rochester Police Department officers located the juvenile and the stolen vehicle on Fairbanks Street. The juvenile was taken into custody.

The juvenile was charged with the following charges by MCSO:

Robbery 1st (Class- B Felony)

Robbery 2nd (Class- C Felony)

Assault 2nd (Class- D Felony)

Grand Larceny 3rd (Class- D Felony)

Criminal Mischief 3rd (Class- E Felony)

The juvenile was arraigned in family court and placed in a detention center in Syracuse, N.Y. on $15,000 cash bail/$120,000 bond.