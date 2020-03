A fast moving storm system is sliding through the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic now that is bringing rain and snow about 200 miles south of us. It will stay to our south as Canadian high pressure moves into the Great Lakes. Unfortunately this storm system has prevented from full sunshine, so we will have to deal with filtered sunshine until the sun sets at 7:16 pm.

Skies will slowly clear out overnight and while it is likely we have more filtered sun for a bit of Sunday, surface high pressure will drive into the Northeast and ensure a turn toward sunny skies. The airmass will be cold and keep temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This will be worthy of getting the winter jacket back out after what has been a decently mild stretch through March.