‘Just don’t click’: Struggling Brockport book shop owners ask community to shop local

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Lift Bridge Bookshop in Brockport has been a community staple for nearly 50 years, but they may be closing their doors soon. The company blames online shopping, saying it’s taken a toll on their business.

The book store has sen a 70% decline in business in the last six years. The store has had to cut their full time staff in half, something the owners say was a necessity.

If the book shop doesn’t see an influx of customers and business, the owners say they might not make it through the end of the year.

John Bonczyk is one of the owners — he’s asking community members to shop local.

“Just don’t click. Come in and come say hi. That’s what we need, we need more people to come in and do that actual shopping in our town,” said Bonczyk.

Lift Bridge Book Shop is located on Main Street in the Village of Brockport.