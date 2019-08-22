Jury to begin deliberations in Kali Watkins rape trial

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – Deliberations begin Friday morning in the case of a former Webster teacher and coach accused of rape.

The prosecution and defense finished their closing arguments late Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Kali Watkins attacked a 14-year-old student in a locker room at Webster Schroeder High School.

First up was Jon Getz for the defense. He said, “The only verdict the jury can return is not guilty.” “No witnesses called could corroborate the victims story.” He told the jury, “We are not here for emotions. We are here for evidence. There is a lack of evidence.”

Getz also said, “There is no date, no time, or exact location. This isn’t a drama. This is a court of law.”

Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Meredith Vacca tells the jury, “Not only can you convict the defendant you must.” She said, “Because she doesn’t know when the rape happened doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

Vacca told the jury the rape, “It was planned. It was a quick and volatile act.”

She then stood silent for six minutes to prove to the jury the rape could happen in that amount of time.

The jury was dismissed for the day. Deliberations will begin Friday morning at 9:30 am.