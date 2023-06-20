ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in a pair of Rochester murder trials.

Christopher Carlos Williams, Jr. charged in two deaths

Christopher Carlos Williams, Jr. is charged with second degree murder in the deaths of Kenneth Johnson and Marcus Bennett in 2022. Bennett, 47, was shot and killed on July 16 on 6th Street. Police believe he and Williams got into an altercation that escalated.

26-year-old Johnson was killed in August. He was found shot several times inside a home on Roycroft Drive. Police believe this case too, started with an exchange between Johnson and Williams that got out of control.

Williams was on parole for a 2015 arson conviction. He was released in 2021 and police said he has been trouble with the law several times since, including twice cutting off his parole ankle monitor.

Ronald Lagasse accused of killing Mary Simzer

Ronald Lagasse is accused of killing 65-year-old Mary Simzer. He is also facing a second degree murder conviction. Simzer was found dead on September 24, 2022, on Pearce Street.

Rochester Police said Simzer died of blunt-force trauma to the head and neck.

Lagasse, 54, is a level-3 sex offender, after being convicted of rape in 1998.