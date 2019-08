ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Justice Sinclair has dismissed the juror who discussed the Kali Watkins trial on Friday afternoon with another person who happened to be a lawyer.

News 8 was told an alternate juror will be used for the trial.

Kali Watkins has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a Webster school locker room. Watkins was a former coach and teacher.

This is a developing story.