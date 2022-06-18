ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In celebration of Juneteenth, Mayor Malik Evans and Senator Jeremy Cooney were in attendance of a poetry slam at the Highland Bowl.

Participants of the event were different members of the black and brown community.

Jamayne Fleming, a member of the Monroe County Family Voice, said Juneteenth is an exciting holiday.

“Juneteenth means a lot because years ago we didn’t have these opportunities and privileges — like there wasn’t a family voice for someone like me back in the day,” said Fleming. “So Juneteenth — it’s just inspiring that someone of the black and brown community can be in charge of a program like this.”

Monroe County Family Voice is a group that offers resources to parents to address issues in their communities and to allow them to share their experiences with people in similar situations.